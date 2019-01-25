HeadCat, a rockabilly trio that once featured Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead, is coming to the Cavalier Theater for a Feb. 15 concert.
The band was formed in 1999 with Kilmister on bass and vocals, guitarist Danny B. Harvey (Rockats) and drummer Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats). The band took a hiatus after Kilmister’s death in 2015 but got back in action in 2017 with David Vincent of Morbid Angel stepping in for Lemmy.
Tickets for the all-ages show, which starts at 8 p.m., are $10.
