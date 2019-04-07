The Heart of La Crosse troupe is at its finest when thinking on the fly.
Leading up to their annual improv show, six witty group members let their creativity shine when asked to come up with characters for their awards show spoof, "The Golden Opes!," on the spot.
"I am Jurgen Pederson," Todd Olson said in a thick German accent. "I am beyond directing — I am creating. Once, I married myself."
"I'm Bud Brownsquares, carpet company manager," Jonathan Lamb asserted. "We make synthetic carpet from ocean trash."
"Davis, annoying stage hand," Brad Williams quipped. "People keep asking me, 'Davis, do this.' I don't get paid."
In just seconds, group members, who share an easy rapport and a fondness for all things ridiculous, can develop a persona both memorable and hilarious, all at the direction of the audience.
"You just dive in and it's fun," Lamb says.
Running Thursday through Saturday at the Pump House, "The Golden Opes!" will take a new direction each night, with the cast taking suggestions from the audience for everything from characters to storyline.
It's up to the attendees to choose whether music or acting is being honored, if the scene is backstage or onstage, and who plays what roles, from stagehand to caterer to awardee.
As in past Heart of La Crosse improv shows, with themes including high school reunion, rock band and surprise party, audience members are invited to dress in their finest awards show attire, the sparklier the dress and crisper the bowtie the better.
The cast themselves will have an arsenal of gowns, suits and uniforms to help illustrate their characters, and a limousine will be parked outside at one or two of the shows for attendees to take selfies.
The area's only interactive comedy group, Heart of La Crosse members workshop ideas year round for their shows, coming up with voices, traits and backstories for myriad characters that may or may not have a chance to come out during a show.
Tracy Ballzer is known for her "Minnesota nice" personas (the Golden Opes! is named for the sound Midwesterners make — "Opes! Sorry!" — when they bump into someone, Ballzer says).
Todd is the accent guy, while wife Lisa Olson excels at physical comedy and sheer silliness.
New member Christy Wopat, who will make her Heart of La Crosse debut at the improv show, "Is stupid funny," Todd says. Lamb is the anchor amid the chaos, while Williams has a gift for swapping out lyrics of popular tunes to suit the story playing out onstage.
The cast is at the whim of the audience, which is "both exhilarating and soul crushing," Todd says, a persona you're eager to debut not fitting their suggestions or a castmate getting the plum part.
But there is no time for wallowing in improv, which requires being a team player at all times, building on each other's plotlines, having trust and knowing when to pass the baton.
Ballzer, Todd says, has "an amazing ability to save anything — she's an absolutely amazing parachute to have onstage" — while the whole group feeds off the energy and reactions of the audience to create a belly laugh inducing performance.
"I have never met funnier people in my life," Wopat says of the Heart of La Crosse members.
The Golden Opes award —maybe a trophy, maybe not — is top secret. But Lisa is happy to share her idea for a fictional Best Improv Troupe award: The Giggle Grammy. If that day comes, there's no doubt the Heart of La Crosse team will a deliver a gut busting acceptance speech, no preparation needed.
