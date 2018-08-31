Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Heart of La Crosse-No Apologies
The Heart of La Crosse comedy troupe's fall show, "No Apologies," opens Friday, Sept. 6, at the Pump House Region Arts Center. Troupe members include, from left, Jonathan Lamb, A.J. Olson, Doug Lietke, Todd Olson, Tracy Balzer, Lisa Olson and Brad Williams.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

The Heart of La Crosse comedy troupe is back with its annual fall show (“No Apologies … or Sorry-Not Sorry), which runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for three weeks starting Sept. 6 at the Pump House Regional Arts Center.

In addition to riffing on “fauxpologies,” the Heart of La Crosse cast (directed by Todd Olson) will mine comedy gold out of first dates, that Houska Park aroma, parking ramp TV screens, food trucks, therapy pets, the King and Queen of Jackson Street (Cletus and Lurlene) and more, with song paradies, videos, sketches and interactive improvisation.

One sketch will involve the cast solving a mystery while portraying the young sleuths from a famous cartoon show (spoiler alert, it rhymes with “rooby roo”).

Doors open at 7 p.m. for all the shows, with curtain time at 7:30 p.m.

Advance tickets are $18 for Thursdays and $21 for Fridays and Saturdays and can be purchased by calling the Pump House at 608-785-1434 or at thepumphouse.org. Tickets at the door cost $25.

La Crosse Tribune entertainment and county government reporter

Randy Erickson covers arts and entertainment and county government for the La Crosse Tribune. Contact him at 608-791-8219 or randy.erickson@lee.net.

