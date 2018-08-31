The Heart of La Crosse comedy troupe is back with its annual fall show (“No Apologies … or Sorry-Not Sorry), which runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for three weeks starting Sept. 6 at the Pump House Regional Arts Center.
In addition to riffing on “fauxpologies,” the Heart of La Crosse cast (directed by Todd Olson) will mine comedy gold out of first dates, that Houska Park aroma, parking ramp TV screens, food trucks, therapy pets, the King and Queen of Jackson Street (Cletus and Lurlene) and more, with song paradies, videos, sketches and interactive improvisation.
One sketch will involve the cast solving a mystery while portraying the young sleuths from a famous cartoon show (spoiler alert, it rhymes with “rooby roo”).
Doors open at 7 p.m. for all the shows, with curtain time at 7:30 p.m.
Advance tickets are $18 for Thursdays and $21 for Fridays and Saturdays and can be purchased by calling the Pump House at 608-785-1434 or at thepumphouse.org. Tickets at the door cost $25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.