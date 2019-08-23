Despite its title, the Heart of La Crosse “Quit Your Beachin…” improv show will find fodder in more than sand and surf, though the sketch taking aim at the status of local swimmers strives to make waves.
The inspiration of the vignette is the early summer removal of lifeguards at the Pettibone and Black River Beaches and the late summer debut of the platform perched rescuers at the newly reopened Veterans Memorial Pool.
“We thought that was ripe for mocking,” says Heart of La Crosse member Todd Olson. “These people are safe and these people are not, and no one is safe from our mocking.”
The members of the four decades old improv troupe specialize in finding the humor in the everyday, set to take good-natured jabs at City Hall, millennials, Midwest mentalities and, in honor of their 50-year anniversaries, the moon landing and Woodstock.
“Being hurtful is not our jam — we like to poke fun but not slam,” says member Tracy Ballzer.
Rounded out by members Lisa Olson, Doug Leitke, Brad Williams and AJ Olson, “Quit Your Beachin…” will feature favorite characters from shows past, like Lisa’s beloved Gladys, as well as new personalities like Neil Armstrong’s mom, who, in a sketch created by Williams, bursts into master control and insists on speaking to Neil over the intercom to check in.
While the group hints but remains tight lipped about the “totally different angle of improv” at the fall show, they say attendees can anticipate a bit on an undercover mayor staking out the construction of the Riverside bandshell project; then appearance of characters Cletus and Lurlene, “the king and queen of Jackson Street,” and the introduction of a drive-through court system which frees up time in the courtroom.
“We’re providing a public service,” Todd jokes.
Playing off the Wisconsin-Minnesota politeness trope, one sketch will highlight what Ballzer calls “the Midwest goodbye” — the extensive, excruciating attempt to leave when one person can’t read the cues, backing you into a corner with one more story, one more question, one more second of your time that soon becomes 15 minutes.
Show goers can also expect a cameo from local news anchor Jennifer Livingston, a few tunes from Leitke featuring his purple ukulele and a mock job interview.
Sketches may differ from night to night, and even the repeats can veer off into “weird directions” depending on the audience’s suggestions and reactions, Williams says. Heart of La Crosse members also like to put their own spin on things from show to show, playing to each other’s strengths while showcasing their own quirk and wit.
“The diversity of our cast is huge,” Ballzer said. “We all bring something to the table but still come together as one cohesive group.”
Diehard Heart of La Crosse fans may want to come more than one night, the group says, as they vow to put on as fresh and funny a show the first night as the last, with a little something special unique to each 90 minute performance. And as always, attendees are encouraged to come ready to let loose and laugh with abandon.
