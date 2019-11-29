Heider Center celebrates ‘Art of the Needle’

The Coulee Country Chapter of the EGA -- one of more than 250 in the country -- has more than 40 members and most of them will be exhibiting at the show.

“Our chapter includes a 10-year-old, a husband-wife couple and folks who travel to our monthly meetings from as far away as Rochester and the Twin Cities area,” said Ilene Pavelko, one of the show’s organizers.

This isn’t the first time the guild has exhibited at the Heider Center. The group also had a show there three years ago.

“Our 2016 show was well-received and we’re excited and honored to be invited back to display our work again,” Pavelko said. “We hope the show will offer more exposure for our group and spark interest among potential members.”

The organization meets the second Monday of most months and has members of every skill level from beginners to experts who have received national awards. Pavelko is relatively new to the hobby. “Even as a beginner, I find it's neat to have a portable hobby and a creative way to express myself,” Pavelko said.

Classes in the different techniques are taught as most meetings. “I have learned so much!" Holm said.

Her passion is Norwegian hardanger and it’s become a big part of her life. “It’s a real relaxation for me,” Holm said. “I could never sit and watch TV -- even when the Packers are playing I’m stitching.”

