Heider Center celebrates ‘Art of the Needle’

Beginning Dec. 3, the Art Gallery at the Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts will feature a show that will likely surprise anyone with a narrow view of what embroidery is.
“People tend to think of embroidery as pillow cases that your grandmother had tucked away in a cedar chest somewhere,” RuthAnn Holm of Sparta said.
Holm is a longtime member of the Coulee Country Chapter of the Embroidery Guild of America. The chapter is putting on the Heider show as part of a celebration of its 40th year of being chartered by the EGA. A member of the chapter for 18 years, Holm became seriously involved after her retirement.
“I had more time on my hands so I made my hands more useful,” is how she describes the process.
A simple definition of embroidery, according to Holm, is the art of using various stitching techniques with a needle.
While Holm teaches some of those techniques, she notes they can go far beyond what your grandmother stashed in the cedar chest. They include counted cross stitch, needlepoint, Norwegian hardanger, Ukrainian and Brazilian stitching, wool applique, ribbon work, canvas work, bargello quilts, beading on fabric, jewelry and Japanese temari balls.
“There will be examples of almost every single one of these techniques at the show,” Holm said.
The Coulee Country Chapter of the EGA -- one of more than 250 in the country -- has more than 40 members and most of them will be exhibiting at the show.
“Our chapter includes a 10-year-old, a husband-wife couple and folks who travel to our monthly meetings from as far away as Rochester and the Twin Cities area,” said Ilene Pavelko, one of the show’s organizers.
This isn’t the first time the guild has exhibited at the Heider Center. The group also had a show there three years ago.
“Our 2016 show was well-received and we’re excited and honored to be invited back to display our work again,” Pavelko said. “We hope the show will offer more exposure for our group and spark interest among potential members.”
The organization meets the second Monday of most months and has members of every skill level from beginners to experts who have received national awards. Pavelko is relatively new to the hobby. “Even as a beginner, I find it's neat to have a portable hobby and a creative way to express myself,” Pavelko said.
Classes in the different techniques are taught as most meetings. “I have learned so much!" Holm said.
Her passion is Norwegian hardanger and it’s become a big part of her life. “It’s a real relaxation for me,” Holm said. “I could never sit and watch TV -- even when the Packers are playing I’m stitching.”