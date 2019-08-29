Heider Center features artwork, baskets in latest show

WEST SALEM — Sue McLaughlin, the artist whose show will run Sept. 1 through Oct. 14 at the Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts, owes her infatuation with Hawaii to “The Lion King.”
McLaughlin lived in New York City for 18 years, where she worked backstage on a variety of Broadway productions. “
I spent a lot of time maintaining and caring for other people’s works of art,” McLaughlin said.
While working with the “Lion King” touring company, McLaughlin was responsible for the masks and puppets. But when the show visited Honolulu, she was smitten.
“I fell in love with Hawaii and moved here two years ago,” she said said.
As an artist, McLaughlin works in oil on canvas, and most of the pieces she’s bringing to the Heider Center focus on the beauty she sees around her each day.
“Hawaii is one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been,” McLaughlin said. “I’ll be out taking a walk or exploring and be inspired by something awesome. Sometimes I’ll find a place that makes me feel centered, and I’ll try to capture that feeling.”
McLaughlin has connections to West Salem through her older sister Jane Bangsberg, but she grew up in New Hampshire. Before working on Broadway, she earned a master’s degree in art therapy from the Pratt Institute.
Her Heider Center show is titled “Backpack Full of Sunshine,” and she’s enjoying doing some of her own artwork for a change. Although most of the show features the landscapes as well as the flora and fauna of Hawaii, she’s also bringing a few imaginative pieces that could be called surreal.
While McLaughlin’s show will hang on the walls, the gallery’s glass cases will be filled with Phyllis Schoen’s natural fiber art. Schoen, who sometimes teaches basket weaving at the Heider Center, first learned the process back in 1994.
Her baskets are made of materials including red cedar, white oak, birch and Japanese cane. For the most part, Schoen does not use glue or nails in her baskets. She follows the traditions of Native Americans in that her baskets are held together by the way they are woven.
Schoen said that what she loves about baskets is the way they combine usefulness and beauty.
“They just seem to warm up any place you use them, she said. “Put a basket filled with rolls or buns on a table and it can warm up an entire room.”
