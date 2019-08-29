{{featured_button_text}}
Heider Center features artwork, baskets in latest show

Since moving to Hawaii two years ago, Sue McLaughlin has been fascinated by the beauty of the flora and fauna of the islands. Her paintings, like this one of tropical flowers, will be on display at the Heider Center beginning Sept. 1.

WEST SALEM — Sue McLaughlin, the artist whose show will run Sept. 1 through Oct. 14 at the Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts, owes her infatuation with Hawaii to “The Lion King.”

McLaughlin lived in New York City for 18 years, where she worked backstage on a variety of Broadway productions. “

I spent a lot of time maintaining and caring for other people’s works of art,” McLaughlin said.

Sue McLaughlin mug

McLaughlin

While working with the “Lion King” touring company, McLaughlin was responsible for the masks and puppets. But when the show visited Honolulu, she was smitten.

“I fell in love with Hawaii and moved here two years ago,” she said said.

As an artist, McLaughlin works in oil on canvas, and most of the pieces she’s bringing to the Heider Center focus on the beauty she sees around her each day.

“Hawaii is one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been,” McLaughlin said. “I’ll be out taking a walk or exploring and be inspired by something awesome. Sometimes I’ll find a place that makes me feel centered, and I’ll try to capture that feeling.”

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register
Heider Center features artwork, baskets in latest show

Susan McLaughlin's painting occasionally enter the realm of the surreal, as with this image featuring two unicorns.

McLaughlin has connections to West Salem through her older sister Jane Bangsberg, but she grew up in New Hampshire. Before working on Broadway, she earned a master’s degree in art therapy from the Pratt Institute.

Her Heider Center show is titled “Backpack Full of Sunshine,” and she’s enjoying doing some of her own artwork for a change. Although most of the show features the landscapes as well as the flora and fauna of Hawaii, she’s also bringing a few imaginative pieces that could be called surreal.

Heider Center features artwork, baskets in latest show

Phyllis Schoen's baskets are made using traditional methods that do not use glue or nails. Her work will be shown through Oct. 14 at the Heider Center Art Gallery in West Salem.

While McLaughlin’s show will hang on the walls, the gallery’s glass cases will be filled with Phyllis Schoen’s natural fiber art. Schoen, who sometimes teaches basket weaving at the Heider Center, first learned the process back in 1994.

Her baskets are made of materials including red cedar, white oak, birch and Japanese cane. For the most part, Schoen does not use glue or nails in her baskets. She follows the traditions of Native Americans in that her baskets are held together by the way they are woven.

Schoen said that what she loves about baskets is the way they combine usefulness and beauty.

“They just seem to warm up any place you use them, she said. “Put a basket filled with rolls or buns on a table and it can warm up an entire room.”

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.