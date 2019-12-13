Heider presents a John Denver Christmas

For its holiday season offering this year, West Salem’s Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts is bringing in Chris Collins and his Boulder Canyon Band for a warm blend of traditional Christmas songs and John Denver hits Dec. 19.
Collins says Denver’s music is particularly appropriate for this time of year.
“I think the reason he’s still popular is that, first of all, he’s very family oriented,” Collins said. “There’s also a timeless aspect to his music because he sang about the human condition — the longing for home, the longing for love and the longing to find one’s place in the world. The majority of his songs are about things that touch people’s hearts.”
Collins and Boulder Canyon have toured nationally and internationally for the past 10 years, earning a reputation as outstanding tribute artists. In the process, Collins — who bears a resemblance to Denver — believes he’s gained insight into what makes these kinds of shows successful.
“If you try to look and sound exactly like someone else then there’s something missing,” he said. “John Denver was known for his pure voice and his sincerity. The key to doing a really good tribute show is to put your heart into it. In other words, don’t be an imitator.”
Collins and the musicians of Boulder Canyon first met in Aspen, Colorado, where a celebration of Denver’s music is held every year. They hit it off and about 10 years ago, they began touring together. “We do between 40 and 50 shows a year,” Collins said.
Asked what is most fulfilling about his work, Collins recalled a recent encounter. “A guy came up to me after a show and said, ‘Trust me, I hate tribute shows, but I can’t believe how you turned my attitude around — that was one of the best shows I’ve ever seen.’”
For Collins, the Wisconsin part of this current tour will be a bit of a homecoming. He was born in Wind Lake and went to college at UW-Milwaukee. (He also has a cousin who owns Walsh Golf Center in La Crosse.) Collins said he dropped out of college a semester short of graduation because “my heart just wasn’t in it.”
He pursued a music career instead and — despite enduring some hard times — he’s glad now that he did. “I was working in Texas when the oil economy went bust,” Collins recalled. “I think I lost a year’s worth of jobs in one day.”