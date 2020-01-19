Heider to display art with a powerful new palette

“I never liked societal norms, but I used these colors in a different way to re-describe what they meant to me,” Hall said. In the end, the process was a revelation.

“I fell in love with these colors and I used them in an enthusiastic and contemporary way,” Hall said. She’ll be bringing 14 of her pieces to the new show at the Heider Center.

In addition to Hall’s abstract images, the exhibit will display the work of Steven and Donna Leis of Sparta in the gallery’s cases.

The couple became serious about the Norwegian decorative art of rosemaling in 1980. “We took a class offered by WWTC at Sparta High School,” Donna said.

Asked how she’d explain rosemaling to someone who had never heard of it, Donna pointed to an origin with flowers. “It’s like flower painting,” she said. “We do flowers and scrolls and then finish them off with line work.”

They display their rosemaling in craft shops in places like Viroqua and Coon Valley. They apply a decorative finish to all kinds of items. “We’ve got plates and jewelry and cards, plus my husband will have a violin he decorated,” Donna said. That violin is not for sale, but many of the other items in the show will be.

