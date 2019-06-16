West Salem’s Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts recently announced the entertainment schedule for its 2019-2020 season and it is filled with recognizable names.
“We’ve been calling this one our ‘Tribute to the Stars’ season,” said Dan Heerts, the Heider Center’s arts director. “Almost every act is a tribute to a musical great.”
Groups specializing in the songs of John Denver, Aretha Franklin, Patsy Cline, Glenn Campbell as well as many other musical superstars will be gracing the Heider stage in the coming year.
The Mainstage Series season gets under way on Oct. 24 with Farewell Angelina, a powerhouse all-female group named after a haunting Bob Dylan song. “They’re probably the only act we’ve got scheduled that isn’t a tribute act,” Heerts said.
All four women are multi-instrumentalists and their smart songwriting and vocal harmonies have helped them rise quickly up the country charts — although they are not as well known yet as they undoubtedly will be.
After witnessing a performance and seeing their talents up close, Heerts says that booking them to come to West Salem came down to a now or never kind of decision.
“We had to get them now before they get too expensive for us,” he said.
On Nov. 23, the Heider Center will host a Salute to Glenn Campbell. This one is led by Jeff Davis, a man who knows an awful lot about the country legend since he was Campbell’s guitarist and bandleader for 15 years. Besides Campbell’s haunting tunes, Davis will share some great stories about his former boss.
The first of the Heider Center’s three Mainstage Plus offerings is a John Denver Christmas Tribute on Dec. 19. Heerts said he wanted to get Ted Vigil, a John Denver look-alike who was a huge hit at the Heider Center a few years ago.
Vigil, unfortunately, will be on the road with another group during December. He did, however, have a great tip for Heerts about a group called Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon.
“He told me, ‘If you like me you’ll love this guy,” Heerts said. ‘If you have any doubt, look him up on YouTube and you’ll be blown away.” I did and my first reaction was ‘Yep, my audience will be down with this — you can close your eyes and he sounds just like John Denver.”
The first Mainstage offering of 2020 is Jan. 18. It’s entitled Aretha — Honoring the Queen of Soul. Heerts said he saw this group debuting in Rochester this past season. “They were absolutely amazing.” he said.
Three strong vocalists are backed by a powerhouse Minneapolis area brass band called Incognito. “It’s like a Chicago horn section playing along with Aretha Franklin,” Heerts said.
Three weeks later on Feb. 9, the mood will shift to country for a show called Legendary Ladies of Country Music.
The second Mainstage Plus act of the season features three talented vocalists performing with a six-piece backup band. They’ll do three decades of iconic songs by Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline and Dolly Parton while dressed in the vintage clothing from each era.
Billy McGuigan is set to entertain at the Heider Center on Valentine’s Day with a show called Rock Twist. McGuigan, an audience favorite, has previously appeared at the Heider for a Buddy Holly tribute (Rave On) and a Beatles tribute (Yesterday and Today).
His new show covers rock and pop from the ’40s till today. “He brings in a 10-piece backup band with horns, keyboard and percussion,” Heerts said. “They’ll do everything from Frank Sinatra, The Doors, The Turtles and Duke Ellington to Billy Joel and contemporary groups.”
On March 14, Uptown Girls will be the last Mainstage Plus act of the season. They are an energetic vocal trio backed by a four-piece combo. They do pop music from the early ’70s on up through today and they change costumes for every decade they move through.
The season ends on April 5 with ABBA FAB — Tribute to ABBA. Movies and a Broadway musical have made ABBA more popular than ever. “Everyone loves their music,” Heerts said.
Of ABBA FAB, Heerts said: “We found this group out of Florida. They’ve got a full backup band plus a full multimedia show. You’ll hear all the big hits — the ABBA journey through the decades.”
Season tickets, representing a 15-percent saving, are on sale through July 12. All other tickets go on sale — both online and at the box office — on Aug. 26.
