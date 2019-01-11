The 2019 edition of the Moon Tunes concert series in Riverside Park won’t have a band shell in place, but it is expected to have a renovated bandstand and new benches.
A bandstand dedication concert is tentatively scheduled for May 2, with the lineup of musical acts still up in the air, said Terry Bauer, founder and chief organizer of Moon Tunes.
The Cavalier Theater is offering at least 12 hours of music from 16 local music acts next Friday and Saturday. Sounds like a party, right?
The official kickoff of the Riverside Park concert series will be June 6, and organizers are kicking it off the same way they gave been since 2012, when it was an afternoon affair called Noon Tunes. Grammy winner Bill Miller will again be the first performer of the season.
The finale of Moon Tunes will be a special six-hour Saturday 50th anniversary Woodstock show on Sept. 7.
All but two of the other Moon Tunes concerts will be double features, with two band’s splitting the evening.
Here’s the Moon Tunes schedule between Miller and Woodstock:
June 13: Jackson Browne and Allman Brothers Band tributes
June 20: Greg Balfany’s La Crosse Jazz Orchestra and TUGG
July 11: The Executives and The Molly Maguires
July 18: Buddy Holly and British Invasion tributes
July 25: Slow No Wake
Aug. 1: Waylon and Willie and The Highwaymen tribute
Aug. 8: Pigtown Fling and Mr. Blink’s Van Morrison and friends tribute
Aug. 15: The Remainders
Aug. 22: The Shufflin’ Duprees and Howard “Guitar” Luedtke and Magic Deb
Aug. 29: Old Soul Society and The Mayer Brothers Band
