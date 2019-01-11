Try 1 month for 99¢

The 2019 edition of the Moon Tunes concert series in Riverside Park won’t have a band shell in place, but it is expected to have a renovated bandstand and new benches.

A bandstand dedication concert is tentatively scheduled for May 2, with the lineup of musical acts still up in the air, said Terry Bauer, founder and chief organizer of Moon Tunes.

The official kickoff of the Riverside Park concert series will be June 6, and organizers are kicking it off the same way they gave been since 2012, when it was an afternoon affair called Noon Tunes. Grammy winner Bill Miller will again be the first performer of the season.

The finale of Moon Tunes will be a special six-hour Saturday 50th anniversary Woodstock show on Sept. 7.

All but two of the other Moon Tunes concerts will be double features, with two band’s splitting the evening.

Here’s the Moon Tunes schedule between Miller and Woodstock:

June 13: Jackson Browne and Allman Brothers Band tributes

June 20: Greg Balfany’s La Crosse Jazz Orchestra and TUGG

July 11: The Executives and The Molly Maguires

July 18: Buddy Holly and British Invasion tributes

July 25: Slow No Wake

Aug. 1: Waylon and Willie and The Highwaymen tribute

Aug. 8: Pigtown Fling and Mr. Blink’s Van Morrison and friends tribute

Aug. 15: The Remainders

Aug. 22: The Shufflin’ Duprees and Howard “Guitar” Luedtke and Magic Deb

Aug. 29: Old Soul Society and The Mayer Brothers Band

Photos: 2018 Moon Tunes performances at Riverside Park in La Crosse

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Entertainment and county government reporter

Randy Erickson covers arts and entertainment and county government for the La Crosse Tribune. Contact him at 608-791-8219 or randy.erickson@lee.net.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.