Here's the list of the Oktoberfest 2019 parade winners

Among a sea of Oktoberfest parade entries, these floats and marching bands caught the parade judges' attention.
At the Torchlight Parade:
The Trempealeau Lions Catfish Days Royalty won the award for Best Lighted Overall Unit.
Rotary Lights won the award for Best Illuminated Float.
The West Salem Middle School Marching Band won the award for Best Illuminated Marching Unit.
The La Crosse Sheriff’s Dive Unit won the award for Best Illuminated Critter Unit.
At the Maple Leaf Parade:
The Beats of Freedom float won the Mrs. Oktoberfest Award for Education.
The ClogJam float won the Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest Award for Theme Music.
The St. Louis Park Parktacular Ambassadors won the Festmaster Award for Visiting Royalty & Festivals.
The La Crescent Apple Annies won the Burgermeister Award for Service Clubs.
Hale, Skemp, Hanson, Skemp and Sleik won the President’s Award for Commercial Units.
The League of Women Voters of La Crosse Area won the Directors’ Award for Board’s Choice.
The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor & Confectionery won the Parade Committee Award for Overall Theme.
The Onalaska High School Marching Hilltoppers were awarded first place in the Class I division.
The Holmen High School Marching Vikings were awarded second place in the Class I division.
The West Salem High School Marching Panthers were awarded third place in the Class I division.
The La Crescent-Hokah High School Marching Lancers were awarded first place in the Class II division.
The Westby High School Marching Norse were awarded second place in the Class II division.
The Spring Grove High School Marching Band were awarded third place in the Class II division.
The next Oktoberfest will take place September 24-27. It will be La Crosse’s 60th Oktoberfest.
The North Side of La Crosse glowed Thursday during the Torchlight Parade.
Oktoberfest 2019 will be held Sept. 26 through Sept. 29.
