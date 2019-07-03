Riverfest has arrived.
La Crosse’s signature summer festival kicks off its 37th year with an opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Riverside Park.
Through Saturday, fest-goers can partake in all kinds of activities and Riverfest traditions — everything from nightly live music, to a family parade, to helicopter rides, to a best burger competition.
Here’s a look at the festivities scheduled for Wednesday, all of which take place in Riverside Park:
- Opening ceremony — 10:30 a.m.
- Kenny Ahern, clown — 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.
- Deep Track, rock band — 11 a.m.
- Children’s train rides — 11 a.m.
- Children’s inflatables — 11 a.m.
- Xtreme Team, acrobats — 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
- Isaiah Foster, magician — 12 p.m., 5 p.m.
- Emma Blank, singer-songwriter — 3 p.m.
- Gabriel Holmes — hypnotist — 3 p.m.
- Craig Olson Project, rock band — 3 p.m.
- County Line Drive, country band — 5:30 p.m.
- Warriors Performing Arts, baton twirlers — 6 p.m.
- The Couleegans, rock band — 7:15 p.m., 11:15 p.m.
- Hardy, rock/country musician — 8 p.m.
- Morgan Wallen, country musician — 10 p.m.
Riverfest, which began in 1983, returns for its 35th year July 4-7 at Riverside Park.
