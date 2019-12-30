Here's where to ring in 2020 in the La Crosse area

The year is drawing to a close, and whether you look back on 2019 fondly or are all too ready to leave it behind, New Year’s Eve is a time to celebrate.

For those ready to party their way into 2020 — and those looking for more sedate entertainment to bid 2019 farewell — the Coulee Region offers plenty of options:

The La Crosse Skyrockers are counting down to their annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show. This year is a big one — the group’s 90th year of pyrotechnic displays. It’s sure to be a show to remember, and area residents will have two chances to see it: at 6 p.m. and midnight.

Another colorful event will be taking place at Onyx Bar and Grill, 101 Sky Harbor Drive, where the La Crosse Gurls are putting on a New Year’s Eve drag extravaganza, with a lineup of talented performers including Jojo Jubilee, Taylor Ashton and Stacy LaMour. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9.

Beyond the city limits, there will be plenty of music and revelry to ring in the new year. Sure to please is the Rockin’ Country New Year from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Leo & Leona’s in Newburg Corners, W1436 Hwy. 33. Providing musical entertainment will be Wylde Chylde, along with K Sterling and The 85 Silver Band. Tickets are $20, with food and champagne at midnight.