HOUSTON, Minn. — This year's Houston Hoedown, a four-day celebration that begins Thursday, features horse and tractor pulls, music and fireworks.
Tony Schultz, a Hoedown board member, says the annual event is driven by a dedicated group of volunteers. "They're wonderful people who are always willing to help — and even go out of their way to do so,” he said.
The festgrounds open Thursday night for the inaugural family night. This alcohol-free event offers dancing and music.
Children are featured in a parade and tractor pull Friday afternoon, but the big trucks take center stage at 7 p.m. Friday for the Diesel Truck & Tractor Pull. Music by Jacked Up begins at 9 p.m., with fireworks lighting the sky at 10 p.m.
Saturday starts early with a 7 a.m. pancake breakfast. Other highlights that day include tractor pulls at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., a hand-on reptile show from 1 to 4 p.m., and music by Thompson Valley Band Jake Olson and Sons at 3 p.m. and Country Line Drive at 9 p.m.
A second pancake breakfast is at 7 a.m. Sunday. Later that day is the parade at noon, a horse pull at 1:30 and music by Junk FM closing out the Hoedown from 7 to 11 p.m.
There also is a craft and antique fair Friday through Sunday at City Park.
