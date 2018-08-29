Comic hypnotist Chris Jones, a University of Wisconsin-La Crosse graduate, returns to campus Saturday, Sept. 1, for a performance to help kick off the new school year.
Jones, a 2008 graduate in sociology, performs at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in The Bluffs, Student Union, 521 East Ave. N. Admission is free.
Jones first became interested in hypnotism when he was a sophomore on campus. He was called on stage to be hypnotized during a campus event and ended up pretending he was a baby kangaroo in another volunteer’s pouch.
“At the end of the show, I chased the hypnotist down in the parking lot and asked him to teach me,” Jones recalled. “He told me what books to read and in graduate school I wrote my thesis on hypnosis.”
Now, Jones is the most-booked hypnotist on college campuses across the country and was the 2015 Hypnotist of the Year. He’s known for hypnotizing germophobe Howie Mandel to shake hands on the season opener of the 2015 season of “America’s Got Talent,” on which Jones was a contestant.
Jones said being a resident assistant for three of his four years at UW-L helped prepare him for a career in entertainment. “As an RA my job was to make people feel welcomed and enjoy their time at college,” he says. “I do the same thing when I perform— but only 90 minutes at a time.”
His visit is part of the UW-L Campus Activities Board performances and is co-sponsored by New Student Orientation.
