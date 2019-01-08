Jay Owenhouse, a legendary escape artist and one of the most honored illusionists in history, is coming Friday, Jan. 18, to the Weber Center for the Arts for two presentations of his show, “Dare to Believe,” an illusion spectacular.
Shows in the Weber Center’s Lyche Theatre are planned at 5 and 8 p.m., and audience members will experience a night of grand illusions, including Bengal tigers up close, dangerous escapes and inspiring storytelling.
Bit by the magic bug at 4 years old, Owenhouse first performed as a freshman in high school in California, where he met his friend and mentor, legendary magician Doug Henning. Since then, in the spirit of “giving it away to keep it,” he’s invented magic effects and designed illusions not only for his show, but also for other magicians of world renown.
Owenhouse has amazed millions on TV in “Masters of Illusions” and ‘Magic on the Edge,” prompting The Salt Lake Tribune to call him “simply amazing.” He spent 2008 touring China and Japan, where his show received an award for best touring family show. Now back in the U.S., he is working on a TV series and in addition to touring with his live show.
Tickets are $42, with a limited number of $100 VIP tickets, which include premium seating, souvenir program, lanyard and VIP badge, and pre-show meet-and-greet with Owenhouse and one of his tigers. A portion of the VIP ticket proceeds goes to a fund to help preserve tigers and cheetahs.
Call 608-784-9292 or visit www.webercenterarts.org for tickets or more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.