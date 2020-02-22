In case you missed it: Music to look forward to this summer in the La Crosse area

This summer is shaping up to be a great one for local music lovers. A couple of announcements last week created even more anticipation ahead of some of the region’s biggest summer festivals: Riverfest and Ashley for the Arts.

Riverfest La Crosse announced its 2020 national act: country artist Randy Houser. Houser, known for his singles “How Country Feels,” “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” and “Like A Cowboy,” will perform Thursday, July 2.

The rest of the lineup has yet to be announced, but is sure to feature some local favorites. Riverfest runs July 1-4 in La Crosse’s Riverside Park. For more information, go to www.riverfestlacrosse.com.

Meanwhile, Ashley for the Arts has added Clare Dunn to its Friday lineup. Dunn has opened for country stars including Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and Trace Adkins. She’ll take the stage at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, ahead of Sawyer Brown and Lynyrd Skynyrd.