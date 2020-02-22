In case you missed it: Music to look forward to this summer in the La Crosse area

This summer is shaping up to be a great one for local music lovers. A couple of announcements last week created even more anticipation ahead of some of the region’s biggest summer festivals: Riverfest and Ashley for the Arts.
Riverfest La Crosse announced its 2020 national act: country artist Randy Houser. Houser, known for his singles “How Country Feels,” “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” and “Like A Cowboy,” will perform Thursday, July 2.
The rest of the lineup has yet to be announced, but is sure to feature some local favorites. Riverfest runs July 1-4 in La Crosse’s Riverside Park. For more information, go to www.riverfestlacrosse.com.
Meanwhile, Ashley for the Arts has added Clare Dunn to its Friday lineup. Dunn has opened for country stars including Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and Trace Adkins. She’ll take the stage at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, ahead of Sawyer Brown and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Ashley for the Arts runs Aug. 6-8. In addition to great music, it features activities for the whole family, including a car show, an arts-and-crafts fair and the Pursuit of a Cure 5K run/walk, which benefits cancer research and helps offset the medical costs of patients. The entire event also raises funds for more than 60 area nonprofit organizations, meaning that it’s a great way to have fun while giving back.
You have free articles remaining.
Tickets for Ashley for the Arts are on sale, and three-day tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at www.ashleyforthearts.com.
Bon Iver in October
One of Wisconsin’s best-known contemporary rock groups will make a political appearance at the La Crosse Center in October.
Eau Claire-based Bon Iver is performing Oct. 5 as part of the 46 for 46 campaign, a 46-concert series featuring artists across the nation playing shows in their home states to inspire voter engagement and unseat President Donald Trump.
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at BonIver.org and 46for46.org.
Missing Moon Tunes?
The popular summer concert series won’t return for a few months, but you can get a taste to tide you over at next weekend’s Moon Tunes fundraiser concert.
The Riverfest Commodores and Rotary Moon Tunes are putting on a wintertime beach party Saturday, Feb. 29, at Celebrations on the River, 2011 Dawson Ave.
Music starts at 7 p.m. with TUGG, followed by Slow No Wake, taking the stage at 9 p.m.
General admission tickets are $30 and include two drink tickets. VIP tickets are $50 and include two drink tickets, a buffet and VIP seating. Doors open for VIP ticket holders at 5 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at celebrationslacrosse.com or at the door the day of the concert.