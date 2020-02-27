In Lanesboro, ancestral patterns in March 6 dance performance

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “Let the Crows Come,” an experimental dance performance by choreographer/dancer Ashwini Ramaswamy, featuring Alanna Morris-Van Tassel and Berit Ahlgren

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6

WHERE: St. Mane Theatre, 206 N. Parkway Ave., Lanesboro, Minn.

DETAILS: Tickets are $15 general admission, $12 for Lanesboro Arts members and $5 for students. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.lanesboroarts.org/calendar/let-the-crows-come/.

WORKSHOPS: Two Master Dance Class Workshops will be offered to the public: one with Ashwini Ramaswamy at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 5, and another with Alanna Morris-Van Tassel at 4 p.m. Friday, March 6. Both workshops will be at Coffee Street Fitness & Dance, 102 E. Coffee St., Lanesboro, Minn. Registration is $5 per person for each class.