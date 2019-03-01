The Root Note will host an evening of smart, innovative indie pop music on Friday, March 8, with a double bill featuring Sister Species and Caley Conway.
Sister Species is a chamber-pop octet led by a pair of singer/songwriters, accordionist Emily Kastrul and guitarist Abby Kastrul. The band’s sophomore LP, “Heavy Things Do Move,” dives into deep emotions and experience with a pop sensibility full of tight harmonies and catchy hooks.
Conway is a singer songwriter equally at home writing about sex, codependence, apathy, and cheese, her breezy style and lilting melodies floating atop a deep and complex musicality reminiscent of Joni Mitchell. No Depression magazine had this to say about her: “Caley Conway is on her way to becoming the next big thing in folk music.”
The music runs from 8 to 11 p.m.
