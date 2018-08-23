For Irene Keenan Jr., the weekly summertime Moon Tunes concerts in Riverside Park bring back pleasant memories of her youth. Growing up in Ashland, Wis., she remembers spending many a hot summer evening enjoying music in the park.
“It made for a sense of community,” Keenan said, adding that Moon Tunes does the same thing for La Crosse. “I love that.”
Even with that affection for Moon Tunes, she didn’t jump right away at the chance to have an evening on the Riverside Park band stand when Moon Tunes honchos Terry Bauer and Terry “T.J.” Peterslie approached her a couple years ago about doing a “Women of Rock” tribute concert highlighting the female artists who influenced her.
But the moment Bauer and Peterslie have been waiting for is finally near at hand, with Keenan and nine other women set for a Moon Tunes tribute to “Women of Rock” on Thursday, Aug. 30.
Part of the reason for Keenan’s hesitation is that she drew her primary inspiration from male rockers. “I listened to guys all the time,” she said. “I was learning how to breathe from Tom Jones and Joe Cocker.”
But the more she thought about it, there were women who influenced and inspired her in her musical career, singers such as Tina Turner, Gladys Knight, Diana Ross, Bonnie Raitt, Cyndi Lauper, Pat Benatar, the Indigo Girls and Linda Ronstadt.
It was Ronstadt’s version of an Eagle’s song, “Desperado,” that was her first public performance, an event that led her to become a musical artist. Keenan recalled she was walking through the choir room in school, and the teacher was playing “Desperado” on the piano. She naturally started singing along, and the teacher signed her up for the school “noncert,” a nonsense concert that included music, comedy and even magic.
There actually must have been some magic in her performance, although she wasn’t sure she’d done so well at first. When she was done singing, she recalled, the packed auditorium was nearly silent. She put her hands in her pockets and turned to walk off the stage, then tripped on a microphone cord and fell flat on her face.
It turned out the audience was silent because they were stunned at how good young Irene was, and when she picked herself up off the floor she realized they were giving her a standing ovation.
By the time she was 12, Keenan was fronting a band, and there have been countless shows since then. She moved to La Crosse at age 18 and has spent many a night here playing music, with her brother, Joe, in The Wails, in Migrant Workers Bound for France, in Skeleton Crew and as a solo artist.
She also has toured extensively in this country, performed for a time in France and has the distinction of being the lead singer in Milwaukee Iron, the first American rock act to perform in China, touring there a couple weeks ahead of Paul Simon, who is widely (if not correctly) considered the first.
Powerhouse singer-turned-drink-slinger Irene Keenan Jr. has good nights and bad nights as a bartender at My Place in La Crosse. Count her Mond…
For the Moon Tunes “Women of Rock” concert, Keenan came up with a list of about three dozen songs, all of which she could have (and would have loved to) sing herself. But she didn’t want it to be the Irene Keenan show.
“If I did that, it’s just me doing it. It’s not showing the talent we’ve got here,” Keenan said. “Obviously, it’s a lot more fun to do this with a bunch of women.”
Keenan has such a good bunch of women recruited for the show, she said, she frequently gets goosebumps at rehearsals. Joining Keenan will be Becky Wilhelm, Emily Ware, Michelle Walker, Nancy Stoll Caucutt, Halle Pollay, Taylor Goodine, Chandra Cox, Ann Christoffer and Jodie Boldon, who sings in the Seven Ravens Band, the band that will be backing the singers at Moon Tunes.
Others in the band include Joe Keenan on guitar, Steve Duff on keyboards, Julie Duff on percussion and vocals, Dave Wade on bass guitar and Joe Moran on drums.
“The Ravens are amazing. I can’t give them enough kudos,” Keenan said. “That’s a lot of songs to learn for one show.”
With everything coming together for the Moon Tunes presentation of Keenan’s Sonic Cabaret — which she hopes to present as an encore performance at another venue soon — Keenan is energized. “I am just so excited to do this. I have nothing against men, but to see the women shine … ” she said, pausing to ponder. “We just want to show them how it’s done.”
Rock on!
