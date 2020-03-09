Irish quintet comes to Viterbo for St. Patrick's Day

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the popular award-winning Irish quintet Goitse at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

A product of the famed Irish World Academy and today one of the leading members of the new generation of Irish ensembles, Goitse has been named Live Ireland’s “Traditional Group of the Year” and “Group of the Year” by Chicago Irish American News. It also won the prestigious “Freiburger International Leiter 2016” award in Germany.

Goitse has released four critically acclaimed recordings and tours year-round, including performances throughout Ireland and the United Kingdom, Germany, France and the United States. Its distinctive sound lies in the quality of its own compositions interspersed with traditional tunes from the countryside of Ireland and abroad.

Laying the foundations for the music are World and All-Ireland Bodhrán champion Colm Phelan and Conal O’Kane, who is fast making a name for himself as one of the finest guitarists of his generation.

The rhythm section sets a powerful drive for the music while the sweet voice of Áine McGeeney draws audiences into a song. Together, the quintet makes what Irish Music Magazine describes as “music that’s brimming with energy and creative zeal.”