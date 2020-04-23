Irishfest La Crosse won't happen this August because of COVID-19 pandemic

Irishfest La Crosse will not happen this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Festival organizers say they expect the festival to return in 2021 and are hopeful to have the same entertainment lineup.
This would have been the 16th year of Irishfest, which was to be held Aug. 7-9 at the Oktoberfest grounds. Organizers say the cancellation of Milwaukee Irish Fest played into the decision.
For those who already have purchased tickets, event organizers have outlined the following options:
- 2020 tickets will be reissued for admission in 2021.
- Money can be donated to Irishfest La Crosse.
- Money can be refunded. For more information, email support@gopassage.com.
For more information, go to the Irishfest website or Facebook page.
