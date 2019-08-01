The idea for La Crosse’s Irishfest was born not on the Emerald Isle, but in Milwaukee.
Irishfest La Crosse President Pat Stephens says the seeds were planted when he and some friends visited Milwaukee Irish Fest. Stephens was inspired by the largest Irish festival in the United states and decided to bring a similar celebration to the western part of the state.
“We have the fest grounds, we had interest in it at that time, and so we launched it with the idea of ‘Let’s give it a try,’” he said.
Fifteen years later, the tradition continues to grow, alongside Irish pride in the La Crosse area.
This year’s Irishfest, a three-day Irish heritage celebration, begins at 3 p.m. Aug. 9 with a welcome ceremony and “wee folks” parade.
Irishfest La Crosse is hosted on the same weekend as the Irish Fair of Minnesota and a weekend before Milwaukee’s festival, but that is a strategic choice by the organizers.
It means there are three premier Irish heritage events — all of which attract quality Irish musicians and bands — within six driving hours of each other. That in turn means Irishfest La Crosse receives the same level of talent as both Milwaukee and St. Paul’s Irish celebrations.
The artists at this year’s festival will perform at either or both of the other two festivals. The talent pool this year includes big-name Scottish band Skerryvore, California-based Irish band Gaelic Storm and Irish-Americana fusion band We Banjo 3.
No Irishfest would be complete without the loud foot-tapping of traditional Irish dancers.
Amanda’s Academy of Dance has three performances Saturday throughout the grounds. You can find their first performance on the Wee Folks Stage at 11 a.m., followed by Main Stage and Cultural Tent performances at noon and 1 p.m. At 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the Glencastle Irish Dancers of Milwaukee will take the main stage with musical act Áthas — Irish for joy and happiness.
With this year marking the 15th anniversary, there will be a fireworks celebration at 10 p.m. Saturday. The fireworks have not been a part of the festival since the 10th anniversary.
Bantry Quest
This year’s festival introduces a unique opportunity for community engagement.
The La Crosse-Bantry Friendship Association is putting on an event titled “Bantry Quest” that will celebrate the connection between the sister cities of La Crosse and Bantry, Ireland.
The contest, running from the beginning of Irishfest until Oct. 4, is focused on what the La Crosse-Bantry partnership president Lynn West calls “twinning businesses.”
Each business represents the same community function as their “twin” in the other country. For example, Dublin Square Pub in La Crosse is a “twin business” with the Boston Bar in Bantry, and the La Crosse Library is a “twin” with the Bantry Library.
The contest is free to enter and participants are tasked with taking selfies with the Bantry informational poster at each “twinning location.”
After taking the selfies, each participant should share them to the La Crosse-Bantry Friendship Association event page on Facebook. Once all six selfie entries have been received, the participant is placed in a drawing for a gift basket from the six participating La Crosse businesses.
The goal of the contest is to spread awareness of La Crosse’s Irish sister city and to boost engagement with local businesses. West sees this contest as an opportunity to educate the people of La Crosse about the Irish culture in Bantry and how it compares to the culture here.
“Education about values and culture in Bantry is the biggest mission of the LBFA,” West said.
Beyond doing the contest, the association is attempting to educate local citizens about Bantry through its involvement at Irishfest.
The organization will have a booth in the cultural tent at Irishfest and will be giving away samples of mussels, a representation of Bantry’s rich marine history.
