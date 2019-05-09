Indie-folk singer-songwriter Izzy Heltai performs at 8 p.m. Friday at the Root Note in downtown La Crosse.
A Massachusetts native, Heltai draws inspiration from his semi-nomadic lifestyle to create music that muses on love, loneliness and the meaning of home. His new album, "Only Yesterday," released in April, pairs raw vocals with intimate storytelling and evocative images of natural beauty.
Opening for Heltai is Minneapolis-based singer-songwriter and artist Greta Ruth, whose spare compositional style and haunting voice combine to create a dreamy, ethereal listening experience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.