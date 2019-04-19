The Viterbo Ronald McDonald Arts for Young America Family Series will host a performance of the Jabali Acrobats from Mombasa, Kenya, at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Viterbo Fine Arts Center Main Theater.
The show will include acrobatics, contortions, tumbling, human pyramids and chair-balancing skills along with dance, comedy and music.
Tickets are $14-$18 for adults and $12-$16 for children. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.
