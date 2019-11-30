Jazz in the Park gears up for big 2020 season

The La Crosse Jazz Orchestra, western Wisconsin’s premier big band, presents its 45th season of free Jazz in the Park concerts in 2019. That’s a reason to celebrate for many in the community.
“For 45 years, Jazz in the Park has been one of the coolest ways to spend a Sunday evening,” La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat says. “The wonderful and talented musicians, the beautiful setting at Riverside Park and the sense of community makes this a true celebration of La Crosse.”
Terry Bauer, founder of Valley View Rotary’s Moon Tunes concert series, agrees.
“We are blessed to live in a city that has the La Crosse Jazz Orchestra,” he says. “Their music brings joy to all and that makes our community a better place to call home.”
This year, the group has booked more guest artists than ever, says director Greg Balfany.
“We’re excited to bring in three pick one first-class musicians from around the country,” he says. “Michael B. Nelson, who’ll play with us on June 16, was music director and trombonist with Prince. L.A. saxophonist Tom Luer is currently touring with John Beasley’s Monk’estra, and is making time to sit in with us on July 21. And Debbie O’Keefe, a popular Twin Cities vocalist who performs with the JazzMN Orchestra and many others, joins us on July 14.”
Local students also play a role. The Coulee Region All Stars High School Big Band, directed by Jim Knutson, will perform at the July 21 Jazz in the Park concert.
LJO will also share the bill with popular local reggae band TUGG at a Moon Tunes concert in Riverside Park on June 20, and provide dance music for the Caledonia Street Block Party on June 1.
“For 45 years our mission has been to promote, preserve and forward the creation of jazz music through free live performances available to everyone in our area,” Balfany says. “As a nonprofit group, we’ve been supported by private donations and the hard work of numerous volunteers. Starting this year, we’ve also been added as a fund of the La Crosse Community Foundation, whose assistance will help us grow for our next 45 years.”