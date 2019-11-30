Jazz in the Park gears up for big 2020 season

The La Crosse Jazz Orchestra, western Wisconsin’s premier big band, presents its 45th season of free Jazz in the Park concerts in 2019. That’s a reason to celebrate for many in the community.

“For 45 years, Jazz in the Park has been one of the coolest ways to spend a Sunday evening,” La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat says. “The wonderful and talented musicians, the beautiful setting at Riverside Park and the sense of community makes this a true celebration of La Crosse.”

Terry Bauer, founder of Valley View Rotary’s Moon Tunes concert series, agrees.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We are blessed to live in a city that has the La Crosse Jazz Orchestra,” he says. “Their music brings joy to all and that makes our community a better place to call home.”

This year, the group has booked more guest artists than ever, says director Greg Balfany.