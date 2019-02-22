The Pump House Regional Arts Center will host a concert by Jenn Bostic, a soulful singer/songwriter with a hint of blues, country, pop and gospel, starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 1.
Bostic’s emotive songwriting and powerful vocals have been touching hearts around the world, especially “Jealous of the Angels,” a song written for her late father that reached No. 1 on the iTunes singer/songwriter chart. She has had four singles playlisted at BBC Radio 2, the most listened to radio station in Europe. In 2012, she won five Independent Country Music Association Awards including Best Songwriter, Best Musician, and Overall Winner.
Bostic, who now lives in Nashville, was also named International Touring Artist of the Year at the 2017 BritishCountry Music Awards, where she gave a stunning performance that received the only standing ovation of the night. She has performed sold out tours across the United States and Europe, opening for the likes of Richard Marx, Christian Kane, Randy Travis, and The Band Perry.
Her latest album “Revival,” produced by six-time Grammy Award winner Paul Salveson, debuted at No. 1 (U.K.) and No. 12 (U.S.) on the iTunes singer/songwriter charts.
General admission tickets for her performance range from $18 to $25 and seating is general admission. For tickets or more information, stop by the Pump House at 119 King St., call 608-785-1434 or visit www.thepumphouse.org.
