Jimmy Peterson playing Jan. 25 at The Root Note

Singer-songwriter Jimmy Peterson is making a visit to his old stomping grounds. Peterson will play at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at The Root Note in downtown La Crosse.

Peterson got his musical start in La Crosse in the mid-1980s, when he studied art at UW-L and worked at Dave’s Guitar Shop. After 10 years in the Coulee Region, he made the move to the Twin Cities, where he joined a vibrant singer-songwriter community. He performed and toured extensively as a member of the alt-country quartet Bellwether, and has been part of a few other bands over the years as well.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last year, he released his first solo album, “Translation Blues,” which you can listen to in its entirety at his website. The atmospheric, intimate and often melancholy album reflects on change, disillusionment and growing older.

A talented group joins Peterson on the record, including former Bellwether bandmates Mickey Wirtz and Eric Luoma, plus the excellent Joe Savage on pedal steel.

Peterson will be giving away records and download cards at his Root Note show on Jan. 25.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0