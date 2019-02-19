Try 1 month for 99¢

Joe Diffie, a neotraditionalist country music star for almost 30 years, will be the Thursday night headliner for the second annual Country Boom music festival at Maple Grove Venues near West Salem.

Joe Diffie

Diffie

The Oklahoma native has had at least 35 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, five of them peaking at No. 1, with hits including “Third Rock from the Sun,” “Home,” “Pickup Man” and “Bigger Than the Beatles.”

This year’s three-day festival runs July 11-13 and also will feature Kane Brown, Kip Moore, Granger Smith, Mitchell Tenpenny, Jordan Davis, Jameson Rodgers and Mason Ramsey. The acts that will precede Diffie on Thursday have not yet been announced.

According to Jon Holthaus, festival spokesman, about 90 percent of the camping sites are reserved already for this year’s Country Boom, although festival organizers are looking at options to expand camping options.

For tickets or more information, visit www.countryboom.com.

Entertainment and county government reporter

Randy Erickson covers arts and entertainment and county government for the La Crosse Tribune. Contact him at 608-791-8219 or randy.erickson@lee.net.

