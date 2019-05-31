Wisconsin native Johnsmith is no stranger to the Coulee Region. While his more than 35-year career has taken him to Nashville, New York and beyond, he’s played many a gig closer to home, and even recorded his eighth solo album, “Gingko,” in La Crosse in 2017.
He’s headed back this way again, stopping Saturday for a show at Leo & Leona’s in Bangor with Dan Sebranek and Larry Dalton before the trio heads north for a series of concerts and jams on the 2019 Johnsmith Alaska Cruise.
