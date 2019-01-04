Try 1 month for 99¢
Johnsmith

Johnsmith will perform concerts Jan. 11-12 at the Pump House Regional Arts Center.

Award-winning singer/songwriter Johnsmith returns to the Pump House Regional Arts Center for his annual winter concerts for shows starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 11-12.

The Trempealeau-based artist, who performs across the country as well as frequently in Ireland, will be joined at the Pump House by longtime collaborators Dan Sebranek on guitar and Larry Dalton on bass, both members of String Ties.

Tickets are $21 in advance, $25 day of show (with discounts offered for Pump House members) and can be purchased at the Pump House, by calling 608-785-1434 or visiting thepumphouse.org.

Entertainment and county government reporter

Randy Erickson covers arts and entertainment and county government for the La Crosse Tribune.

