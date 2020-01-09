Johnsmith to perform Jan. 10 and 11 at the Pump House

If you missed him this summer at the Great River Folk Festival (or if you heard him there and are craving another fix), you’ll have a couple chances this weekend to hear the warm, homey folk music of Johnsmith.

The award-winning songwriter will return to La Crosse with a pair of concerts Jan. 10 and 11 at The Pump House Regional Arts Center.

A longtime Coulee Region favorite, Johnsmith is a Midwest native; he was raised in DeWitt, Iowa, and now calls Trempealeau home.

Johnsmith first picked up a guitar at age 19, and songwriting soon followed. In the years since, he’s recorded eight solo albums, toured the United States and beyond, and taught his craft in seminars and workshops.

Ranging from humorous to hopeful to haunting, his songs have a deeply personal feel. Whether telling stories from his past (“Lucky Duck”), meditating on the changing seasons (“Fallow Season”) or taking a wry look at the realities of aging (“Love This Growing Old”), Johnsmith’s lyrics and music are intimate and heartfelt.

For his Pump House shows, Johnsmith will be joined by his longtime friend and String Ties members Larry Dalton (bass) and Dan Sebranek (guitar).