Kinesis Dance Theatre will celebrate its 10th anniversary with this year's spring showcase, starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 10-11, in the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse's Toland Theatre, located in the Center for the Arts.
Kinesis incorporates a blend of lyrical, jazz, tap and hip hop dance styles. The showcase will include crowd favorites from the past 10 years, among them modern dance compositions by Kathy Gorman, the group's artistic director. It will also feature original choreography by Kinesis student members and alumni.
Performers will include Eleanor Brown, Jordan Burns, Ryley Butler Modaff, Carly Cornell, Bryn Dahms Julia Daugherty, Cami Diaz, Rachel Gallo, Natalie Hoffman, Sarah Lambert, Amanda Mahlum, Mandy Meisner, Marissa Manata, Anna McConahay, Maggie Pingel, Megan Roddy, Brianna Schulte, Jenna Sersch, Emily Smyczek, Emily Stoll, Ellie Trulson, Madi Wienke, Larissa Wnek, Erika Ziolkowski.
Tickets are available through the UW-L box office, online at uwlax.edu/theatre-arts and by phone at 608-785-8522. They will also be sold at the door, and are $6 for UW-L students, $16 for seniors and other students, and $18 general admission. and will be sold at the door.
