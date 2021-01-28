Kitsch or artwork? Controversial monument unveiled in Serbia

An independent Society of Serbian art conservators said the monument is an “ideological product of despotism” which has no connection with Serbia and Belgrade of the 21st century. Art historian Aida Corovic said it's not a monument to Stefan Nemanja but to Vucic’s “arrogance.”

Belgrade’s deputy mayor, Goran Vesic, rejected the criticism, saying the once rundown part of the city “is becoming one of the most beautiful places in the capital” and a new center of the city.

The monument was placed on a renovated square in front of Belgrade’s old railway station. It is a part of the Belgrade Waterfront project financed by a United Arab Emirates company that includes Dubai-style shopping malls and high-rise buildings.

The building of the monument has often been compared by critics to a hotly disputed revamp of Macedonia’s capital, Skopje, earlier in the 2000s that included dozens of monuments and sculptures which have earned it nickname “the kitsch capital of the Balkans.”

Both projects became synonymous with secretive and reckless spending. The price paid to the Russian sculptor for the monument has been proclaimed a state secret, but independent estimates range to around 9 million euros ($11 million.)

