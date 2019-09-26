{{featured_button_text}}
Koo Koo Kanga Roo

Comedic dance-pop duo Koo Koo Kanga Roo will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Cavalier Theater. 

Koo Koo Kanga Roo stars Neil and Bryan have made eight albums, six EPs and popular dance-a-long videos such as "Dinosaur Stomp," which has 16 million view on YouTube.

Tickets for the interactive family show are $15 to $18 and available for purchase at https://soundrink.com/#/tour/koo-koo-kanga-roo

Tags

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers health, human interest stories and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

