Comedic dance-pop duo Koo Koo Kanga Roo will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Cavalier Theater.
Koo Koo Kanga Roo stars Neil and Bryan have made eight albums, six EPs and popular dance-a-long videos such as "Dinosaur Stomp," which has 16 million view on YouTube.
Tickets for the interactive family show are $15 to $18 and available for purchase at https://soundrink.com/#/tour/koo-koo-kanga-roo.
