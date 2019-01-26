The Lula Washington Dance Theatre, an acclaimed African-American dance company, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.
Founded in 1980 in the inner city area of South Los Angeles, Lula Washington Dance Theatre has become one of the most admired African-American contemporary dance companies in the country.
The company performs innovative and provocative choreography by Lula Washington, an award-winning choreographer who uses dance to explore social and humanitarian issues, including aspects of African-American history and culture.
The company is made up of young, athletic dancers, many of whom were groomed in Washington’s inner city dance studio. While Washington requires her dancers to be excellent performers, she also emphasizes to them the importance of being leaders in their communities.
Tickets are $38 for main floor, $34 for lower balcony, and $28 for upper balcony seating.
For tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.
