La Crosse area arts groups combat coronavirus isolation

At first glance, the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating to the arts in La Crosse.
With people sheltering at home, there’s simply no audience for concerts, theater, art exhibits or, for that matter, any kind of public gathering.
But members of the area’s close-knit arts community were reluctant to just leave it at that.
“Art brings a connectivity and a calming and enriching kind of feeling,” said Eva Marie Restel, executive director of the La Crosse Symphony. “We realize that when people can’t enjoy the arts and be with other people, that can take a toll. We wanted as a group to let people know we are here to support the community.”
The group Restel was referring to includes not only the symphony but organizations like the Weber Center, the Pump House Regional Arts Center, the La Crosse Community Theatre, Viterbo’s Fine Arts Center and at least five others. Restel says group members talk to each other and work together whenever possible.
In March, they brainstormed ways they could deal with the coronavirus situation. The consensus was that it would be a great idea to find a way to collaborate on an online initiative called La Crosse Arts Online.
“It’s original content and there’s no ads and new stuff every week,” said Toni Asher, executive director of the Pump House. “Our initial commitment was to do this through May and have at least one new piece of content per week.”
In addition with coming up with original content, each organization shared its patron list with all the other organizations. “By expanding to all of our lists, now my Pump House people are getting info on content that the symphony and the Weber Center are providing,” Asher said.
Much of that content is both educational and enjoyable. The online site for the La Crosse Symphony, for example, is offering a new symphony performance each day. Before each YouTube video, symphony conductor Alexander Platt gives a brief talk explaining the story behind each piece.
“It will just make the picture so much fuller when you have the history and what it means,” Restel said. “We’ll have symphonies from all over the world for these pieces — some of which we’ve done here. It’s a great way for people to experience the arts, even at home.”
Many of the organizations are using Facebook to take part in the initiative. Every Wednesday on Facebook, the Weber Center’s executive director, Dillon McArdle, will host a Weekly Wednesday Walkthrough in which he’ll give everyone a behind-the-scenes look at locations within the Weber Center.
Meanwhile, at the Pump House the online initiative will give Onalaska High School students whose Senior Art Exhibit was shut down by the pandemic a second chance to be seen. “Those kids are so talented, yet they didn’t get a reception,” Asher said. “Now online is the only way you can see it.”
Restel said she’s already received emails from people who enjoyed watching symphonies online. She added that the entire online initiative could be considered a gift to the community.
“It’s going to be great — a way to touch the whole community — plus it’s cool that all the arts groups are working together in a way that we all need,” Restel said. “It’s a great mirror to what La Crosse is all about.”
She also noted that additional organizations might be added to La Crosse Arts Online in the days ahead.
