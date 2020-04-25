La Crosse area arts groups combat coronavirus isolation

In addition with coming up with original content, each organization shared its patron list with all the other organizations. “By expanding to all of our lists, now my Pump House people are getting info on content that the symphony and the Weber Center are providing,” Asher said.

Much of that content is both educational and enjoyable. The online site for the La Crosse Symphony, for example, is offering a new symphony performance each day. Before each YouTube video, symphony conductor Alexander Platt gives a brief talk explaining the story behind each piece.

“It will just make the picture so much fuller when you have the history and what it means,” Restel said. “We’ll have symphonies from all over the world for these pieces — some of which we’ve done here. It’s a great way for people to experience the arts, even at home.”

Many of the organizations are using Facebook to take part in the initiative. Every Wednesday on Facebook, the Weber Center’s executive director, Dillon McArdle, will host a Weekly Wednesday Walkthrough in which he’ll give everyone a behind-the-scenes look at locations within the Weber Center.