Twelve years ago, Marcia Newquist was laid up after surgery, bored and largely house-ridden, save for her weekly Sunday excursions to Michaels with her husband. It was her first craft project, a simple bead on a chain, that led to a blossoming jewelry business.
“I was so proud of it,” Newquist, 61, said of her first handicraft. “As time went on I, enjoyed making jewelry more and more. It was a way to fulfill my passion for creativity.”
Branching out into stones and metals, Newquist officially started Creative Jewelry by Marcia in 2010, making necklaces, bracelets and earrings on the side while working full time as a programmer analyst at Western Technical College.
After retiring three years later, she put full focus on her art, using stones purchased in Wisconsin and Minnesota, clay, and hand-cut, formed and texturized brass, copper and stainless steel.
Newquist’s pieces — sold online and in boutiques in Alma and River Falls — have earned her a loyal customer base, many of whom discovered her talent at the American Association of University Women’s Art Fair on the Green, where she has sold her work since 2011.
This weekend, Newquist will again join about 90 other artists — working in wood, ceramic, paint, photography, sculpture, felt and more — who will show and sell their work at the fair, a scholarship fundraiser and juried art show now in its 61st year. The event is largely volunteer run and attracts around 3,500 people annually.
“I really appreciate the setup and the volunteers,” Newquist says of the Art Fair on the Green. “There’s a great group of ladies who work on it, and I know it takes a lot of time and effort to put it on.”
Newquist is just as endeared to her customers, genuinely delighted when they find a piece that speaks to them. She extends her gratitude for their purchases by donating 5% of sales to New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers, an organization she supports in honor of “a couple of people near and dear to my heart” who are survivors of domestic violence.
“I’m at a point in my life where I can give back, and I wanted to donate to a local (cause),” said Newquist, who also designs, creates and sells a metal heart-shaped pendant, with a zigzag down the center representing the scar of violence, from which she donates 20% of the profit to New Horizons. The pendants will be for sale at Art Fair on the Green, along with a new turquoise collection and a few pieces featuring soldered designs, a new skill she picked up after taking a class at UW La Crosse last year.
Turning 60, Newquist says, was a turning point for her, sparking the desire to expand her expand her business and her repertoire with a new technique. Learning to saw and solder, armed with a torch in her metals class, was enthralling for her and something she plans to incorporate in more of her jewelry. Newquist regularly blogs about her endeavors on the Creative Jewelry by Marcia website.
Newquist prides herself in creating diverse, meaningful pieces, and the creation that has perhaps brought the most emotion was a pair of earrings, fashioned from a pair of cufflinks belonging to best friend and sister-in-law Deb’s father. Newquist presented them to Deb on Mother’s Day a few years ago, and “she was so touched.”
While Newquist makes repeats of some of her most popular designs, she says customers at Art Fair on the Green can also find truly one of a kind items to treasure themselves. “(People enjoy) knowing no one else is going to have the same thing on as they do,” Newquist said.
