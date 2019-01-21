Music makers and fans braved wintry conditions Friday and Saturday to support the Riverside Park bandshell project, pushing the fundraising campaign more than $15,000 closer to its goal.
People who attended the two-day concert event featuring local bands at the Cavalier Theater donated more than $5,000. Before the event, Cavalier Theater owner Jason LaCourse had pledged to match the donations dollar for dollar up to $10,000, but the Cavalier is donating the full $10,000.
“I couldn’t have been more pleased with the generosity of the community. It’s overwhelming,” said Terry Bauer, who is spearheading the effort by a coalition of music and arts groups to get the bandshell built. “The community support has been a welcome blessing.”
The crowds weren’t quite as big as event organizers were hoping for, especially during Friday night’s snowstorm, but people who did make it out were treated to some great performances by local acts, Bauer said.
“I thought the musicians put on a great show,” he said. “It couldn’t have gone better, except for possibly the weather.”
Irene Keenan Jr.’s solo acoustic set on Saturday night, in particular, drew raves (and a near standing ovation) after she charmed the crowd with her off-the-cuff humor and her powerful vocal performances, including a version of Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell” sung with Elvis Presley swagger.
“The event itself ran very smoothly,” LaCourse said. “Having Interstate Sound brought in was the glue that made that happen.”
Interstate Sound provided sound, lights and stage setup free of charge, and all the musicians, many of whom have played on the Riverside Park bandstand as part of the Moon Tunes concert series, donated their services, too.
“There’s something unique about Moon Tunes,” LaCourse said. “Those bands play anywhere else in town and the crowds are sparse. Moon Tunes moves to a rain site, the crowds don’t follow.”
Bauer and LaCourse both figured the natural beauty of the park is a big part of the Moon Tunes draw, and the bandshell project aims to make concerts in the park an even better experience, both for musicians and spectators.
The city of La Crosse is in the process of making improvements to the historic Wendell Anderson bandstand in the park, a project that is expected to be done by early May. The proposed bandshell will offer shelter for those performing on the bandstand as well as serving as a natural amplifier to better project sound.
The bandshell designed by Roald Gundersen features a round timber structure with arches mirroring the Cass Street bridge, ash tree columns and a copper fish-scale roof similar to the one on the Pettibone Park shelter across the Mississippi River.
Bauer said the general design has one favor with members of the city’s Board of Park Commissioners, but final consideration was put off by a month to allow a tweak to the design that would have the shell be free-standing rather than attached to the bandstand.
The hope is the design changes will be done in time for park board approval in February, which would mean the footings for the bandshell could be poured in the spring and the structure could be constructed next fall and the following spring. That would mean it could be ready for all the music in the park events in the summer of 2020.
The bandshell, which is being proposed by a coalition of organizations in addition to Moon Tunes, will be paid for without taxpayer money. A campaign to raise about $700,000 already has pledges that put the tally at about the halfway mark.
Much of the rest of the funding is expected to come from sales of sidewalker paver stones to be placed on 1,000 feet of walkway on the north side of the bandstand, behind the seating. The park board approved the pavers in December, and last week sales were kicked off.
People who want to support the bandshell project can donate anywhere from $500 to $50,000 for engraved paving stones ranging from 6 inches square to 3 feet by 2 feet.
“You can be immortalized in the park,” Bauer said. “We think we’re going to be able to raise the funds really quickly with this approach.”
