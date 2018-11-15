Comedian Ron White readily admits that Jeff Foxworthy is largely responsible for at least giving him a big push toward the success he has experienced over the past 15 years. In fact, upon further reflection, he gives the fellow comic credit for giving him a retirement plan.
"I guess so," White says in a telephone interview, "since my retirement plan was 'maybe something neat will happen.' He is so generous with his friends. He wanted me to be a star and he didn't stop until I was. That was 15 years ago, and I've been waiting for it to end and it never has. It keeps on going, which is good because this is the only thing I know how to do. I need the attention."
White was part of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour with Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy. It was a huge success, stopping in 270 cities over three years and earning more than $35 million. It introduced the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking White and his alias, "Tater Salad," to the public.
At the end of the tour, White released his first solo album, "Drunk in Public," with the classic line "I had the right to remain silent, but I didn't have the ability."
White has earned three Grammy nominations and a gold record, was a part of two of the top rated one-hour specials in Comedy Central history, is author of a book that appeared on The New York Times Best Seller List, and has CD and DVD sales of more than 10 million units.
Most recently, White was featured in music-industry vet Cameron Crowe’s and renowned director JJ Abrams' new Showtime series, “Roadies.” White played road-tested tour manager Phil in a critically praised performance.
People who got to know White from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour should be prepared for an evening of comedy that is a lot more “blue.”
"If you’ve only seen me on Blue Collar, my shows are a little rougher than that so I wouldn’t bring your young kids to it, in fact I beg you not to … don’t expect the Blue Collar stuff, don’t expect old material, and the show is just a little bluer and I promise if you don’t bring your kids to my show I won’t come to your house and cuss," White said.
It hasn't always been easy. White, who performs Thursday, Nov. 29, at the La Crosse Center, says he didn't know how to handle his newfound wealth early on.
"I thought it meant I could drink more and well, no, you really can't."
White, who is from Texas, lived in Atlanta for a while but now lives in California. He is constantly working on tightening older material and developing new stuff, he says. He cycles new material in all the time, which means the show is essentially all new every three or four years, which is about when he circles back to cities on the tour.
He avoids politics or trying to make a social statement altogether and says the current political environment hasn't altered his show at all.
"I don't pay attention to it. I hear some comics like Seinfeld saying, 'Well these college kids today' and I'm like, 'Well, how about you perform for people your own age? These people are 45 years younger than you are. Maybe you're just not making a connection.'
"I'm not trying to make a point or express my political views, which are probably wrong anyway,” White says. “I'm a comedian that wants to go up there and break your face from laughing so hard."
White has just about done and seen it all while still visiting about 110 cities a year and performing as a full-time comedian. He said some top highlights include being named an honorary member of The Harvard Lampoon, receiving the Patriot Award from the Armed Forces Foundation, it being named Ron White Day in Texas for a day, and then the entire Blue Collar Comedy Tour.
As part of his comedy work, White also created an annual charity show called "Ron White's Comedy Salute to the Troops," with the profit from ticket and DVD sales going to the Armed Forced Foundation to assist troops and families.
"I continue to spread the word whenever I can about PTSD and how I’ve seen it work both ways. I’ve seen good friends of mine deal with suicide and then I’ve also seen people reach out for help and have it work, so it’s all about knowledge; where is the help, how do I get a hold of it. And so my message is there is hope," White said.
