The La Crosse Chamber Chorale board of directors announced that Christopher Hathaway has accepted the position of artistic director of the La Crosse Chamber Chorale starting June 1.

Hathaway is the director of choral studies at UW-L, where he conducts the Concert Choir and Choral Union as well as supervising the choral music education program. Dr. Hathaway will be succeeding Paul Rusterholz, who is retiring after 29 years as the artistic director.

The La Crosse Chamber Chorale will begin the 2019-2020 season this fall.

