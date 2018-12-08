La Crosse’s 25th annual Advent Hymn Sing — titled “The World Awaits” — will feature the La Crosse Chamber Chorale, the Advent Brass Quintet and organist Dean Whiteway for a joyful celebration of Advent and Christmas music at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at Christ Episcopal Church.
The event will include familiar carols including “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing” and “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” as well as less well-known carols such as the “Wexford Carol,” arranged by John Rutter. The brass and organ will combine in the Michael Praetorius setting of “In dulci jubilo,” and Dean Whiteway will play organ works by David Willcocks and Walter Pelz.
Soprano Anna Whiteway will be the featured soloist in the “Magnificat in G” by C. V. Stanford, and in Hugo Wolf’s “The Sleeping Infant Jesus.” Baritone Hans Laping will be featured in Stanford’s “Nunc Dimittis.”
Conductor Paul Rusterholz will lead the Chamber Chorale in “Annunciation” by John Tavener, “So Gracious is the Time” by Roger Nixon and the traditional carol from Trinidad, “The Virgin Mary Had a Baby Boy.”
Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $5 per person to help defray the costs of the event. Everyone is encouraged to bring nonperishable food items for WAFER.
