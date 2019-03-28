The La Crosse Chamber Chorale will be performing two concerts titled "A Place of Praise" at 7:30 p.m. April 6 and 3 p.m. April 7 at St. Rose Convent, Mary of the Angels Chapel, 912 Market St.
The concerts are sponsored by the Chamber Chorale singers in honor of conductor Paul Rusterholz, who is retiring in May after leading the Chamber Chorale for 29 seasons.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and are available by calling 608-780-6107 or visiting www.chamberchorale.org.
