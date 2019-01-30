Bavarian mountains, high plateaus, sunrises and stars, winter and summer — the La Crosse Chamber Chorale’s concerts on Feb. 8-9 will bring people music that celebrates the beauty of the natural world.
The Chorale will sing “Sunrise” by Michael Hennagin, with words from “Leaves of Grass” by Walt Whitman; three charming selections “From the Bavarian Highlands” by Edward Elgar, accompanied by pianist Pamela Preston Kelly; and the traditional Appalachian song, “Bright Morning Stars,” with baritone soloist Hans Laping.
In addition, this is conductor Paul Rusterholz’s 29th and final season leading the Chamber Chorale, and from his “bucket list” he has chosen some of his favorite music by Debussy, Brahms and Sir John Tavener.
Debussy’s “Three Songs,” long considered gems of the choral repertoire, are based on poems written by Charles, Duke of Orléans, who was captured at the Battle of Agincourt in 1415 and held prisoner by the English for 25 years.
Brahms was a choral conductor for several years early in his career, and that experience allowed him to create many intricate and challenging works for choirs. The “Five Songs, Opus 104” include “Night Watch II” in which the singers imitate the night watchman’s horn call asking if all are sound asleep, and “Lost Youth” in which the poet seems to regret his youthful “running around” now that he realizes that those days are gone forever.
The Chorale also will sing “Annunciation” by Tavener, whose creativity sprang from his religious faith. Much of his music is appealing to audiences that do not necessarily identify with contemporary music or Russian Orthodox theology. “Annunciation” alternates sections of chant melody with rich, extravagant chords for the Angel Gabriel’s salutation “Hail, Hail, Hail!”
The concert will begin with guitarist Dirck Nagy playing Jeffrey Van’s arrangement of “Come Again, Sweet Love” by John Dowland.
Offenbach fans will be delighted to hear the “Can-Can” from “Orpheus in the Underworld,” arranged in “Swingle Singers” style. The Chorale also will sing music of Healey Willan, Roger Nixon, and will conclude the program with the spiritual, “Plenty Good Room.”
The Chorale concerts will be presented starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at First Lutheran Church in Onalaska, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, at First Presbyterian Church in La Crosse.
