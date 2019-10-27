The theme of the La Crosse Chamber Chorale’s 2019 concert season is “Celebrating All of Us” — and the community choir has plenty to celebrate.
The group is marking 34 years of bringing professional-quality choral music to the Coulee Region, this year under the direction of a new conductor.
Christopher Hathaway serves as the director of choral studies at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where he conducts the UW-L Choral Ensemble, Treble Chorus and Choral Union.
Directing the Chamber Chorale is a unique pleasure and challenge for Hathaway, who is only the fourth director in the group’s history. He said he’s “honored” to be “taking the reins of a premier ensemble.”
The Chamber Chorale will kick off their season Nov. 2-3 at two La Crosse churches with a performance titled “Luminous Night of the Soul.”
The concert takes its title from a composition of the same name by contemporary Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo, which is in turn an adaptation of a poem by 16th-century Spanish monk St. John of the Cross.
Few music lovers may be familiar with the poem in question, but most will recognize its most famous phrase: “the dark night of the soul.”
It’s that phrase that unites the selections for next weekend’s performances.
In many of the compositions, night emerges as a familiar metaphor for the unknown — one that might manifest as loneliness and hardship, but just as often (as in the case of St. John of the Cross’s original poem) as an opportunity for discovery and love, whether for God or for other people.
These works also explore the profound emotional and spiritual power of music, from the agony of loss to the passion of religious ecstacy.
The selections for “Luminous Night of the Soul” are drawn from a wide range of times and places. Early 17th-century composer Orlando Gibbons stands alongside contemporary composers like Gjeilo and Eric Whitacre; Brahms is performed alongside a 20th-century Venezuelan composer and an African-American spiritual.
These juxtapositions reflect both the season’s theme — Hathaway says “Celebrating All of Us” aims to incorporate a wide range of music from different periods and cultures in order to reflect “all who make this world great” — and the universality of the concert’s theme.
For “Luminious Night of the Soul,” the Chamber Chorale welcomes Ensemble Druzhba as featured guest musicians. The string quartet includes Kristina Gullion (violin), Michelle Elliott (violin), Busya Lugovier (viola) and Derek Clark (cello).
The performances are sponsored by Carol and Michael Mader.
