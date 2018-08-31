Stephanie Harter Campbell’s affection for ABBA goes back 25 years, and she vividly recalls her discovery as a youngster of the Swedish pop band’s music. She heard her first ABBA songs in her uncle’s car after seeing her then-idol, Reba McIntire in concert, and she recalls it as almost a magical experience.
That love of ABBA music has stayed with her, and when she heard last spring that the La Crosse Community Theatre would open the 2018-19 season with “Mamma Mia,” she jumped at the chance to direct the production.
And she wasn’t the only one who jumped. Last May, roughly 90 people auditioned for the show.
“That’s a pretty big turnout,” said Harter Campbell, who teaches theater at Viterbo University. “We could have cast it three times over. It’s a very good problem to have, but it was painful to have to turn away so many talented people.”
Theater fans also have jumped, with more than 90 percent of the tickets for the 14-show run of “Mamma Mia” already sold.
“Mamma Mia,” of course, is the hugely popular “jukebox musical” built around the music ABBA kicked out from 1972-82. The musical first staged in London in 1999 and then made into a movie starring Meryl Streep in 2008. And a sequel to the movie, with Cher playing the mother of Streep’s character, was released this summer.
“The ‘Mamma Mia’ soundtrack is the best you can get because it’s all of ABBA’s greatest hits,” Harter Campbell said, with the show incorporating favorites including the title track, "Super Trouper," "Knowing Me, Knowing You," "Take a Chance on Me," "Honey, Honey," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes It All", "SOS" and "Dancing Queen," which is Harter Campbell’s personal favorite.
Harter Campbell added that “Mamma Mia” stands above most jukebox musicals because of the strength of its story and how the plot brilliantly integrates the songs. “I think the show is pretty genius. What an incredible creative project. It just works.”
In “Mamma Mia,” single mother Donna’s daughter Sophie is about to be married and finds her mother’s diary, which indicates her father could be one of three men, Sam, Bill or Harry. Sophie desperately wants to have her father walk her down the aisle in her wedding, so she lures the men to the Greek island where Donna and Sophie live and where the men’s paths previously crossed with Donna’s.
Playing the pivotal role of Donna is Maria Higgins, previously seen at LCT in “Sister Act,” “Mary Poppins” and “Les Miserables.” It’s her first leading role at LCT, and Harter Campbell has been mightily impressed with her work in rehearsals.
“It’s just such a demanding role. She has to be so vulnerable and be so exposed and then sing. She has to go to gut-wrenching places and sing these deep emotional lyrics,” Harter Campbell said. “She’s been amazing to work with and I can’t say enough about her talent and her focus and her sensitivity.”
As far as Higgins is concerned, her fellow actors are a key part of what she’s able to do onstage. “You can let yourself get a little vulnerable because they’ve got your back,” said Higgins, a native of Cloquet, Minn., who graduated from Belmont University in Nashville. “You just feel very supported and safe to feel all the range of emotions that Donna has to go through.”
Viterbo University music education major Zoe DeBoer, a 2017 Onalaska High School graduate who plays Sophie, is making her debut at LCT. DeBoer said she feels “very blessed” to have a leading role in her first time doing an LCT show. “It’s a lot of pressure, but it’s a lot of fun,” she said.
After playing the emcee in last spring’s LCT production of “Cabaret,” Joe Hammes is back, this time playing Harry, Donna’s British former beau. “I always just say I’m playing Colin Firth,” Hammes said with a laugh, alluding to the actor who plays Harry in the film version.
While it might seem like an extreme swing going from the deep, dark “Cabaret” to “Mamma Mia,” Hammes said there’s more heft and substance to “Mamma Mia” than the uninitiated might expect.
“I think the show is wrongly maligned as lightweight or dumb, but it’s incredibly well written,” Hammes said, allowing that the “Mamma Mia” story doesn’t take audiences to the dark places “Cabaret” does. “It’s a show about community and the joys of music and dancing. It’s such a joyful production, and I think we can all use more joy in our lives.”
Rehearsals have been going since July 23, a week longer than typical, Harter Campbell noted, mainly because the ensemble players sing background vocal on almost every song. This production won’t have a pit orchestra, instead employing pre-recorded tracks, an approach that presents unique challenges but results in a sparkling soundscape that would be hard to duplicate with live accompaniment.
“The goal was to get that really authentic ABBA sound,” Harter Campbell said.
The Greek island locale is convincingly portrayed, thanks to the set designed by Kit Mayer. “The production values at LCT are pretty unbeatable in terms of community theater,” said Harter Campbell, who worked in many shows during her five years as a professional actress. “Kit’s design is everything I could have wished for.”
The production team also includes music director Mary Blaha-DeBoer, choreographer Jen Nichols Wilkinson, costume designer Tatyana Arndt, lighting designer Dillon McArdle, sound designer Douglas Wilken, props master Bonnie Jo Bratina, accompanist Sarah Leitzen, technical director Erek Weis, stage manager Sara Adams and assistant stage manager Dawn Havican.
The cast and crew working long hours together on a production is what Higgins really loves best about working in theater. Performances are fun, but those are for the audience. It’s the process of preparation that draws Higgins in.
“Theater brings people together. Theater breaks down barriers and you connect with people you do not normally connect with. You come together to create something special that will always be part of our lives.”
