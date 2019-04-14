La Crosse Community Theatre announced its 2019-2020 season on April 6 at its annual Patron Gala Fundraiser.
The 2019-2020 season has 10 shows, including five musicals and four special offerings in the Veterans Studio Theatre. The season is bookended by productions centered on young women who experience something magical: It opens with “The Secret Garden” and closes out the year with a Theatre for Youth presentation of “Frozen Jr.”
Family-friendly offerings abound this fall. In October, LCT will become the 29th replication site in the country for The Penguin Project. The program, created by Dr. Andrew Morgan, empowers children with special needs through theater. This year, the kids will take the stage Oct. 11-13 to perform “Annie Jr.”
LCT will also offer a children’s touring show, “Fantastic Folklore by the Great Brothers Grimm.” Adapted by Kelsey Taunt, it’s a fun and imaginative retelling of three classic tales: “The Fisherman and His Wife,” “The Elves and the Shoemaker” and “The Golden Goose.” In addition to performances in the Veterans Studio Theatre, this production will travel to schools throughout the Coulee Region.
But it’s not just for kids. There’s something for everyone in the 2019-20 season:
“The Secret Garden.”
- Based on the classic novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, 11-year-old Mary Lennox uncovers family secrets and breathes new life into a hidden garden. Sept. 6-22, 2019
“Bad Seed.”
- To the adults around her, little Rhoda Penmark appears sweet and charming. But when a classmate (and competitor) mysteriously drowns, will Mrs. Penmark discover what lurks beneath the surface? Oct. 4-20, 2019
“Annie Jr.”
- Penguin Project production. Lovable orphan Annie charms Daddy Warbucks in 1930s New York. Oct. 11-13
- “Fantastic Folklore by the Great Brothers Grimm.” Classic fairy tales take on new life in this adaptation by Kelsey Taunt. Nov. 9-17
“Elf: The Musical.”
- In LCT’s holiday show, North Pole misfit Buddy the Elf must help New York City remember the true meaning of Christmas. Dec. 12-22
“The Santaland Diaries.”
- Back by popular demand, LCT will reprise this wry holiday comedy written by David Sedaris with a new star: LCT actor Matt Springer. For mature elves only. Dec. 13-21
“Don’t Dress for Dinner.”
- This side-splitting sequel to “Boeing Boeing” sees the return of Robert and Bernard. Can the pair successfully host a dinner party when everyone is sleeping with everyone else? Jan. 24-Feb. 2
“Proof.”
- Written by David Auburn, this drama tells the story of the daughter of a brilliant, recently deceased mathematician who is struggling to come to grips with her possible inheritance: his mental instability. Feb. 28-March 15
“Sweeney Todd.”
- LCT’s spring musical is Stephen Sondheim’s infamous tale of the London barber intent on exacting bloody revenge. May 1-17
“Frozen Jr.”
- This Theatre for Youth show is based on the popular Disney film. After Elsa casts the kingdom into perpetual winter, her sister, Anna, must make unlikely allies and brave a perilous path to break the icy spell. June 19-28
“You will not want to miss a single production this season,” said Grant Golson, producing artistic director of LCT.
Season tickets are now available. For more information, visit www.lacrossecommunitytheatre.org or call 608-784-9292.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.