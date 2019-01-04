Tickets are on sale now for the La Crosse Community Theatre production of “Wait Until Dark,” which will break new ground in casting of American productions of the play when it opens Jan. 24.
In “Wait Until Dark,” a sinister con man and two ex-convicts are about to meet their match. They have traced a valuable doll to the apartment of Susy, a woman who is blind. The men hatch a plot against Susy to retrieve the doll, but Susy uncovers their charade.
A deadly game of cat and mouse ensues. When darkness falls, Susy sets a trap so her assailant must maneuver in the darkness with her until the game's shocking end.
Producing artistic director Grant Golson takes on the director’s role for the first time since he joined the LCT, and he said he felt it was important to cast an actress who is blind in the lead role of Susy. He soon discovered that choosing Mei-Ling Felten to play Susy was actually a groundbreaking choice.
“In my research, I have only found one other production to utilize an actress who is blind, and that production was performed in the UK,” Golson said. “So, as far as I understand, Mei-Ling Felten is the first American who is blind to play Susy."
Felten said it was an exciting honor to be chosen for the role. “I hope it shows people that having a disability doesn't stop you from doing what you want to do,” she said. “I also hope that having a blind actress portray Susy will show people what it is like to be truly blind and offer some insight into being disabled."
The cast also includes Jim Nelson, William Garcia, Colin Thelen, Morgan Gates, Avie Nelson, David Cochran and Daryl Wood.
Performances run from Jan. 24 through Feb. 10, with 7:30 p.m. shows on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sunday performances, all in the Veterans Studio Theatre at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets cost $24 to $28, $16 for students, and may be purchased by calling the box office at 608-784-9292 or online at www.lacrossecommunitytheatre.org.
