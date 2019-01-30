Registration is open for two La Crosse Community Theatre adult education opportunities offered at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts: “Storytelling for Adults” and “The 24 Hour Project.”
“Storytelling for Adults” meets from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays Feb. 12 through April 2. “The 24 Hour Project” runs Feb. 22-23.
Led by master storyteller Sara Slayton, “Storytelling for Adults” is designed for people who wish to learn how to tell a compelling and enjoyable story. It looks at what makes a good story, where to find good stories, how to write an engaging personal story, and different ways to make a story interesting. This is an interactive class with audio, video, and live demonstrations by professional storytellers.
“The 24 Hour Project” involves writing, directing, or performing a never-before-seen show in just 24 hours. The kick-off party starts at 7 p.m. Friday, and participants return Saturday for an all-day rehearsal, with the show to be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday. The performance is open to the public.
Registration is $150 for “Storytelling for Adults” and $20 for “The 24 Hour Project.” For more information or to register, call the box office at 608-784-9292 or visit www.lacrossecommunitytheatre.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.