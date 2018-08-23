Registration is now open for the fall session of Theatre for Youth classes through the La Crosse Community Theatre.
Classes meet on Saturday mornings from Sept. 15 through Nov. 10 (no classes on Sept. 29) at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts.
The classes fit in with the LCT’s mission of creating productions and projects that enhance the theatrical literacy of audience members, volunteers, students, and staff. The education program aims to provide opportunities for creativity and personal growth in a fun, collaborative environment and to celebrate human connections through communication and interactions.
Four classes are offered in the fall session:
Imagination Station, for ages 5-7, meets from 9 to 9:45 a.m. This class is a gentle introduction to all things theater. Students will tell stories using only their voices, bodies and imaginations.
Acting 1, for ages 8-10, meets from 10 to 11 a.m. This class focuses on the fundamentals of speaking onstage, from breath support and proper projection, to clarity and diction. The students will apply their newly learned techniques in scripted and improvised scenes.
Acting 2, for ages 10-12, meets from 10 to 11 a.m. This class will help students use their voice in new ways. Students will focus on creating a character, conveying emotion, and advancing the scene all with the power of their voice.
Teen Masterclass: Speaking Shakespeare, for ages 13-18, meets from 10 a.m. to noon. Students will learn tricks for memorization and perform passages of scenes from Shakespeare's works.
Tuition ranges from $80 to $150 per student. Registration may be completed through the box office or online at www.lacrossecommunitytheatre.org. For more information or to register, call the box office at 608-784-9292.
